Udaipur girl bags UK’s Audrey Scott trophy for crossing English Channel

Udaipur : Gaurvi singhvi, the 17- year old girl from udaipur, recently received the Audrey Scott trophy in UK on 7 March for the youngest person to cross the English Channel solo in 2019.

Gaurvi got this trophy for her English Channel solo crossing in Aug 2019 from Samphire Hoe England to Cape Gris Nez France in 13 hours 28 min. The swim was certified by Channel Swimming and Pilot Federation CS&PF of UK where her each pull and kick was recorded by the observer sent by the association along with detailed feed chart. Every 20 min latitude amd longitude position was recorded by the tracker on boat.

Presently, Gaurvi is the district Youth Icon under SVEEP program appointed by the Election Commission of India with the responsibility of creating awareness among people, in her hometown Udaipur, to exercise their power to elect their leaders.

She is also the youth ambassador for the government s BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO programme at the district level to motivate and promote education and development of girl child.

Swimming since the age of two, Gaurvi has won 43 gold, 19 silver and 5 bronze medals in various State and National level championships. She also holds a record of covering a 47 km stretch in the Indian Ocean from Juhu Khar Danda to the Gateway of India in a duration of 9 hours and 22 minutes, at 15 years of age.