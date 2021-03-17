Tata Consultancy Services jumps on launching automated vulnerability remediation platform to secure enterprises from cyber risk

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3129.25, up by 62.90 points or 2.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 3066.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3064.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3132.00 and Rs. 3063.00 respectively. So far 226126 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3345.25 on 25-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1547.30 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3132.00 and Rs. 3042.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1170762.79 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.66% and 4.29% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its SaaS based Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform that helps enterprises stay one step ahead of malicious attacks by identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities in their software libraries and proactively fixing them.

The Automated Vulnerability Remediation platform helps enterprises build and execute a contextual, risk-focused and effective vulnerability management program, helping them decide on the right remediation approach across assets, across common vulnerabilities and patching. The platform also helps enterprises set vulnerability tolerance levels.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

