PaK-India Agrees on Strict Adherence of Surveillance along LoC: Defence Ministry

Pakistan and India have agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors, with effect from Wednesday midnight.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence,” a joint statement said, referring to the military operations heads of the two countries.

After discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, the two sides have to cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25.

The discussion between the two armies took place at a time when a large number of ceasefire violations were taking place along the LoC and violence levels were going up especially for the villagers living along the LoC on both sides.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight of February 24 to 25,” a joint statement issued by the Defence Ministry said.

In the talks, the two armies reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors “in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere”.

Both sides held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. According to the statement, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders.

During the discussions, both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Meanwhile regional political parties have welcomed the development as a positive step towards the peace and prosperity.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on her Twitter Handle

“A big & welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence & bloodshed across the borders and J&K” she mentioned.

While as on the other hand Jammu Kashmir National Conference @JKNC tweeted on its Twitter page

“We welcome it and hope that the statement will be followed in letter & spirit. JKNC has always been a strong supporter of the Ceasefire along the LoC. This will allow people living along the LoC & IB to go about their normal lives with minimal disruption & risk”

It is pertinent to mention that the development comes only after a day when the Pakistani PM Imran while in on his maiden visit to Sri Lanka in presence of his counterpart PM Mahendra Rajprakash announced that India-Pakistan can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue.

