Daily Recoveries Outnumber Daily New Cases for the 6th Consecutive Day

India’s Daily Recoveries outnumber Daily New Cases for the sixth consecutive day. 3,89,851 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,19,86,363 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 86.23%.

Ten states account for 74.94% of the new recoveries.

Continuing the positive trend, India records less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days.

2,67,334 New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 74.46% of thenew cases in last 24 hours.Tamil Naduhas reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337new cases.

On the other front, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 32,26,719today.

A net decline of 1,27,046 is witnessed in the last 24 hours.

It now comprises 12.66% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

8States cumulatively account for 69.02% of India’s total Active Cases.

The graph below highlights the trajectory of active cases in the last one month.

More than 20 Lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India), while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31%.

20.08 lakh tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the country is also a global record.

