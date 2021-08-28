ŠKODA AUTO India offers ‘Peace of Mind’ to customers in Udaipur with the newly launched SUV KUSHAQ

Udaipur : ŠKODA AUTO India is revving up for the future with plans under its India 2.0 project positively translating into reality. It received a good response for the KUSHAQ, its first vehicle developed under the India 2.0 project.

With the launch of KUSHAQ, the company has also introduced a new ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign to provide additional benefits and enhanced experience to its customers in Udaipur. The company, in its customer centric approach, has built the ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign on four pillars – Cost of ownership, Customer Reach, Convenience and Experience for all its product offerings. It has ensured a32% reduction in engine oil prices of gasoline engines, change in spare parts prices and enhancement in replacement intervals, which has resulted in up to 21% lower overall maintenance costs. Through this initiative, it further plans to upgrade its after sales offerings to provide an unparalleled ownership experience to its customers.

The new Turbocharged Stratified Injected (TSI)engine that has won the International Engine of the Year award powers the KUSHAQ, which packs a whole punch of excitement for its customers. They are lightweight, high-power, fuel-efficient and run on 3- and 4-cylinder motors, powered by turbocharge, direct fueland ŠKODA’s much-loved DSG automatic unit. It allows the car to drive smooth and offers an experience that truly enthrals the driver every single time they get behind the wheel.

Commenting on the various initiatives, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Our India 2.0 strategy includes a sharp focus on enhancing the ownership experience and ensuring customer delight. The ‘Peace of Mind’ campaign is a step in that direction. Our measures reduce the maintenance cost and offer class-leading warranty across the range, which highlights the confidence we have in our products and service offerings. We have started a new phase of growth in India with the KUSHAQ and will maintain our customer-centric approach, providing our customers in Udaipur with the finest ownership experience possible.”

The brand will be present in more than 100 cities across India by August 2021, and this will be its largest coverage in the country since it entered this market. With this, ŠKODA AUTO India will have more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities.

