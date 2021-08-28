Hindu temples reopen in Harare for vaccinated devotees only

Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by Hindu Society Harare (HSH), which have reportedly been closed for months due to COVID-19, have reopened; but entry is restricted for community members “who have had both doses of COVID 19 vaccination”.

Society’s notice issued on August 27 states: …The Anson Road Mandir is also open for all prayer and bhajan groups who wish to recommence their sessions…Please show the guard your vaccination card at the point of entry of the Anson Road Mandir…

Janmastami (which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna) day ceremonies; which include bhajans, thaal arti, prasad; will be held at Anson Road Mandir on August 30 from 03:30 pm to 05:30 pm. But the evening Janmastami ceremonies, performed by priest and his family at Anson Road Mandir will be broadcast live on YouTube and Society’s Facebook.

Commending HSH for attempting necessary precautions and actions to combat deadly coronavirus and educating the community, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, urged Hindus to draw closer to God through prayer during COVID-19.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, suggested Hindus to pray at least twice daily in their home shrines with total devotion and pure heart. These prayers might include making offerings to ista-devata, chanting mantras, reading sacred texts, performing aarti and bhajans, doing puja, etc.

Hindus are God’s people, full of courage and generosity. Petition God for the common good of all the local and world communities during these times of confusion and suffering, Rajan Zed says.

Cameron Street Shree Omkar Mandir celebrated 90th anniversary in February 2019, while 25th anniversary of Ridgeview Shree Omkar Mandir was observed in 2017. HSH “intends to publish a written record” of the hundred years of “community’s existence in Zimbabwe”.

In the pre-COVID-19 times, HSH reportedly had been conducting various bhajan events, twice-weekly yoga classes, Hindi lessons, cultural/social activities; organized daily aarti at both the temples with Havan on Sundays; and offered funeral assistance for bereaved families; etc.; besides running Mahila Mandal, Shishu Mandal and Yuvak Mandal. HSH has also been running various schools—Westridge High School, Westridge Primary School, Gujarati School.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal.