Mountaineer Karthik of BN University demonstrated sportsmanship by rescuing his ailing partner on Mount Yunum

Udaipur : Karthik Khandelwal, a second year student of Bhupal Nobles’ University, Udaipur, Rajasthan, participated in the expedition of an unnamed peak (6059) locally known as Mount Yunum in Lahaul district of Himachal Pradesh.

Last year too, Karthik had succeeded in climbing Mount Friendship.

The Expedition team consisted of 7 members. The team started its campaign from Manali on 17th July. Reaching Base Camp Bharatpur Tent City via Jispa. After acclimatization, on July 20, the team started marching towards Advance Camp. The team crossed the inaccessible path of Tej Dhar River, Skri and Moren and reached the Advance Base Camp situated at a height of 5358 meters.

The same night the team decided to march towards the summit at 2:25 pm. One team member decided to stay at the camp due to extreme exhaustion.

The remaining 6 members started climbing. The weather started getting worse as we started climbing. About 800 meters from the summit, the health of one team member started deteriorating, he started blood vomit. In such a situation it was not possible for him to go further, nor could he be left alone. Now there was only one option that the whole team should come down. In such a situation, mountaineer Karthik Khandelwal, keeping his personal success aside, decided to stay with his ailing partner for the success of the team and showed team spirit.

The remaining 4 member team continued the climb and made Karthik’s sacrifice worthwhile by hoisting the tricolor on Mount Yunum at around 5:15 am.

Today, Karthik met Professor NB Singh, President of BN University and told about his success and the difficulties that he faced, it is worth noting that last year Karthik was also selected for Everest expedition but due to Corona pandemic, that campaign was stopped. This information was given by Dr Kamal Singh Rathore, PRO of BN University.

Please share this news







