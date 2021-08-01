Singer Jennifer Lopez steams up the cyberspace with her bewitching pictures

Ageless beauty Jennifer Lopez, who is making headlines for her rumoured linkup with Ben Affleck, is turning up the heat with her new photoshoots. The actress keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media and keeps giving her fans major body goals. She never shies away from flaunting her toned body. Recently, ‘The Hustlers’ actress was in news for calling off her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April, 2021.

A few weeks later, she started dating her former boyfriend Ben again. The duo got engaged in 2002 but postponed their wedding in 2003. The ‘Maid in Manhattan’ actress’ relationships with several big names, such as rapper Drake and ‘Gone Girl’ star Ben Affleck, has gained tremendous attention in the past. The American Idol judge has been married thrice over the years, with actors Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and ‘Rain Over Me’ singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children.

The actress has occasionally been in the news for her daring fashion choices at award ceremonies. Apart from posting images of her twins on social media, the actress has been showing off her toned body and promoting healthy living. The singer whose ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ single received millions of views does not smoke, rarely drinks and has zero caffeine intake. Here’s a look at some of the stunning and beautiful images of Jennifer Lopez.

