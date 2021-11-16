Shreyas Shipping and Logistics soars on acquiring one bulk carrier vessel

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics is currently trading at Rs. 291.25, up by 7.40 points or 2.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 283.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 287.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 294.90 and Rs. 286.00 respectively. So far 8186 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 448.00 on 07-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 57.70 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 398.25 and Rs. 265.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 623.26 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 68.94%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.40% and 30.66% respectively.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics has acquired one bulk carrier vessel. With this acquisition, the company embarks into a new line of business of owning bulk carrier vessels. This is the company’s first bulk carrier, which has been acquired for $14.175 million. The second bulk carrier vessel is expected to be delivered by end of November 2021.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics (SSL), is a pioneer and market leader in domestic coastal container shipping covering all main ports and container terminals on the Indian coast.