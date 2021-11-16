Sharika Enterprises gains on bagging order from Punjab Energy Development Agency

Sharika Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 9.09, up by 0.21 points or 2.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 8.88 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 9.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 9.15 and Rs. 8.75 respectively. So far 22726 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.99 on 02-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6.20 on 09-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 9.52 and Rs. 8.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 38.45 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.16%, while Non-Institutions held 44.84% stake in the company.

Sharika Enterprises has received order from Punjab Energy Development Agency for Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning including 12 Watt LED based 500 Solar Lighting Systems with 12.8-30Ah, Lithium Ferro Phosphate Battery with 5 years warranty amounting Rs 81.30 lakh Including Taxes.

Sharika Enterprises operate in the infrastructure sphere in India focusing on the power sector and work with international and Indian power equipment manufacturers and involved in project management/EPC contractors.