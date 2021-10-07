Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Migrates from NSE Emerge to Main Board of NSE

New Delhi: Renewable Energy Player and a leading manufacturer of Inverter, Batteries and LED Lights, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has announced that the company has migrated from the NSE Emerge platform to the Main Board of NSE. Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said, that the Company has received approval from the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for the migration of 18310429 equity shares from the SME Emerge platform to the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Commenting on the key announcement, Raman Bhatia, Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. said, Servotech recorded a stable year of performance in financial year 20-21. Also, it is with great pride and honor that Servotech Power Systems has touched one of its Benchmarks and has migrated from the SME to Main Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Raman Bhatia further added, during the pandemic situation, Servotech committed itself to contribute for the betterment of the world we live in by launching a series of various UV Disinfectant Products and also introduced “Oxygen Concentrators” to serve the affected people, needless to mention the huge role of the Oxygen Concentrators in saving lives.

With the growing pandemic and stress of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 in India, Servotech partnered with the prestigious organizations being the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu (“IITJmu”), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal “(IISERB”) and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO and agreed on a programme to evolve the complete technical specification for Oxygen Concentrator and associated testing to indigenize the manufacturing of Oxygen Concentrator within India. These projects are a great stepping stone to promote the “Vocal for Local” drive and to provide necessary products to deal with the pandemic scenario.

Servotech Power Systems is engaged in Renewable Energy and a leading manufacturer of Inverter, Batteries, LED Lights, Solar Products, Oxygen Concentrator and UVC Germicidal Products with a proud legacy of 17 years and trust of a lifetime.

