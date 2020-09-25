Service to humanity and nation has been the tradition of our value system: President Kovind

Service to humanity and nation has been the tradition of our value system. It has its roots in our tradition where it has been stated that it is difficult to understand and gauge the implications of service motive, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address on the occasion of conferring National Service Scheme awards at New Delhi today (24th September, 2020).

Citing the example of Mahatma Gandhi, President Kovind said that service should not be just towards humans but also towards the nature. Reiterating that the National Service Scheme was launched in 1969 on the 100th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he said that the Scheme continues to be of immense relevance even today. He appreciated the presentation of awards even in testing times of COVID pandemic and applauded the efforts of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Talking about the NSS, President Kovind observed that it encourages youth to volunteer for community service through various measures true to its motto of “Not me, but you”. The fact that 40 lakh students of various educational institutions are associated with this noble scheme was an encouraging development and also assures that the future of our country is in safe hands, he said.

Emphasizing on the activities conducted by the youth volunteers, the President said that the volunteers were instrumental in creating awareness about social distancing and the proper usage of masks in times of COVID 19. These volunteers were also helpful in providing the quarantined and isolated patients with food and other useful products required during these times. Besides, these volunteers have always whole heartedly helped in providing relief and rehabilitation to floods and earthquake victims, he added.

President Kovind also appreciated that 14 girls in the 42 awardees was reassuring and encouraging. The women of our country are abiding to the tradition of Savitribai Phule, Kasturba Gandhi and Mother Teresa in rendering service to the nation.

