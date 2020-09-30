Schedule for bye-elections to fill casual vacancy in the Parliamentary Constituency of Bihar and Legislative Assemblies of various States– Regarding

The Commission has decided to hold following bye-elections to fill vacancies in one (1) Parliamentary Constituency of Bihar and fifty six Assembly Constituencies in Legislative Assemblies of various States as per details below:

Sl. No. State Number & Name of Parliamentary Constituency 1. Bihar 1-Valmiki Nagar

Sl. No. State Number & Name of Assembly Constituency Chhattisgarh 24-Marwahi(ST) Gujarat 01-Abdasa Gujarat 61-Limbdi Gujarat 65-Morbi Gujarat 94-Dhari Gujarat 106- Gadhada (SC) Gujarat 147-Karjan Gujarat 173- Dangs (ST) Gujarat 181-Kaprada(ST) Haryana 33-Baroda Jharkhand 10-Dumka (ST) Jharkhand 35- Bermo Karnataka 136-Sira Karnataka 154-Rajarajeshwarinagar Madhya Pradesh 04-Joura Madhya Pradesh 5-Sumawali Madhya Pradesh 6-Morena Madhya Pradesh 7-Dimani Madhya Pradesh 8-Ambah (SC) Madhya Pradesh 12-Mehgaon Madhya Pradesh 13-Gohad (SC) Madhya Pradesh 15-Gwalior Madhya Pradesh 16-Gwalior East Madhya Pradesh 19-Dabra (SC) Madhya Pradesh 21-Bhander (SC) Madhya Pradesh 23-Karera (SC) Madhya Pradesh 24-Pohari Madhya Pradesh 28-Bamori Madhya Pradesh 32-Ashok Nagar (SC) Madhya Pradesh 34-Mungaoli Madhya Pradesh 37-Surkhi Madhya Pradesh 53- Malhara Madhya Pradesh 87-Anuppur (ST) Madhya Pradesh 142-Sanchi (SC) Madhya Pradesh 161-Biaora Madhya Pradesh 166-Agar (SC) Madhya Pradesh 172-Hatpipliya Madhya Pradesh 175-Mandhata Madhya Pradesh 179-Nepanagar (ST) Madhya Pradesh 202-Badnawar Madhya Pradesh 211-Sanwer (SC) Madhya Pradesh 226-Suwasra Manipur 30-Lilong Manipur 34-Wangjing Tentha Nagaland 14-Southern Angami-I (ST) Nagaland 60-Pungro-Kiphire (ST) Odisha 38-Balasore Odisha 102-Tirtol (SC) Telangana 41-Dubbak Uttar Pradesh 40- Naugawan Sadat Uttar Pradesh 65-Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh 95-Tundla (SC) Uttar Pradesh 162- Bangermau Uttar Pradesh 218-Ghatampur (SC) Uttar Pradesh 337- Deoria Uttar Pradesh 367-Malhani

After taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces, pandemic etc., the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies as per the programme mentioned as under:

Poll Events Schedule for bye-elections in 54 ACs of various States (except Manipur) Schedule for bye-elections in one PC of Bihar and two ACs of Manipur Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 09.10.2020 (Friday) 13.10.2020 (Tuesday) Last Date of Nominations 16.10.2020 (Friday) 20.10.2020 (Tuesday) Date for Scrutiny of Nominations 17.10.2020 (Saturday) 21.10.2020 (Wednesday) Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures 19.10.2020 (Monday) 23.10.2020 (Friday) Date of Poll 03.11.2020 (Tuesday) 07.11.2020 (Saturday) Date of Counting 10.11.2020 (Tuesday) 10.11.2020 (Tuesday) Date before which election shall be completed 12.11.2020 (Thursday) 12.11.2020 (Thursday)

ELECTORAL ROLL

The Electoral Rolls for the aforesaid Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies w.r.t 01.01.2020 as the qualifying date has been finally published.

ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES (EVMs) and VVPATs

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available for the aforementioned bye-elections.

IDENTIFICATION OF VOTERS

In continuance of the existing practice, the voter’s identification shall be mandatory in the aforementioned elections at the time of poll. Electoral Photo Identity cards (EPIC) shall be the main document of identification of a voter. However, in order to ensure that no voter is deprived of his/her franchise, if his/her name figures in the electoral rolls, following alternate identity documents are also prescribed:

Aadhar Card MNREGA Job Card PAN Card Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Driving License Passport Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT

Model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’ s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017 (available on the commission’s website). The Model code of conduct shall be applicable to all candidates, political parties and the state Government concerned. Model code of conduct shall be applicable to the Union Government also.

All instructions concerning publicity of criminal antecedents by the concerned candidates and the related political parties, who select them, as directed vide letter no. 3/4/2020/SDR/Vol.III dated 6 March 2020 and letter no. 3/4/2019/SDR/Vol.IV dated 16 September 2020 shall be followed in these elections.

Other instructions including postal ballot facilities to senior citizen(above 80 years of age) and PwD electors; election expenditure management etc. shall be applicable to the aforementioned Bye-elections.

BROAD GUIDELINES TO BE FOLLOWED DURING THE CONDUCT OF BYE-ELECTIONS DURING COVID-19

In view of spread of COVID-19, the Commission on 21st August, 2020 has issued broad guidelines, which is to be followed strictly during the conduct of election, which is annexed here with as Annexure-1 which is also available on Commission’s website.

Click here to see the COVID guidelines.