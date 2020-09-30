Bye-elections in the Parliamentary Constituencies and Legislative Assemblies of various States–Regarding.

Following vacancies in seven (7) Legislative Assemblies of various States exist as on today –

Sl. No. State Number & Name of Assembly Constituency Assam 74-Rangapara Assam 108-Sibsagar Kerala 106-Kuttanad Kerala 117-Chavara Tamil Nadu 10-Tiruvottiyur Tamil Nadu 46-Gudiyattam(SC) West Bengal 13-Falakata(SC)

2. The Commission has received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it from Chief Secretaries / Chief Electoral Officers from four States viz. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where term of house in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is upto 31.05.2021, 01.06.2021, 24.05.2021 and 30.05.2021 respectively.

3. In view of the above, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the above seven vacancies in legislative assemblies of the state of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

4. Regarding other, recent vacancies in the Parliamentary Constituency and Legislative Assembly, the Commission will decide after taking necessary inputs from the states concerned.