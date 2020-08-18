SC gives nod to conduct JEE, NEET exams

New Delhi : The Supreme Court has dismissed the petition seeking postponement of JEE and NEET in view of Corona. During the hearing on Monday, the National Testing Agency told the Supreme Court that all precautionary measures related to Corona will be taken for the examination. After this assurance, the court ordered the dismissal of the petition.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked whether everything should be stopped in the country. The precious one year of the students should not be wasted. The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of 11 students. The petition said that it has been announced to conduct the JEE Main Examination from September 1 to 6 and the NEET exam on September 13.

In the petition filed by advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahay, it was demanded that the examination should not be conducted till the situation becomes normal. The petition demanded that the number of examination centers of JEE and NEET should be increased across the country. Further, that JEE and NEET examination centers be set up in every district of the country. The petition demanded that candidates be given one more chance to apply for JEE and NEET.

