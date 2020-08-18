Teacher recruitment: National Backward Commission summons the government

Bijnor : The National Backward Commission has issued a notice to the state government regarding the issue of reservation of 69 thousand teachers in Uttar Pradesh. During this time the government will also have to submit class wise selection list.

Due to lack of transparency in the selection list of teachers for recruitment in Uttar Pradesh, OBCcandidates have been tied up. OBC candidates from all over the state had also demonstrated at the National Backward Commission Delhi about two weeks ago due to lack of transparency in the teacher recruitment process.

Bijnor district president Shakti Singh of the recruitment process says that after the demonstration, the Commission has taken a tough stand against the Uttar Pradesh government. The National Backward Commission has issued a notice to the government. The Commission has sought a class-wise selection list of the teacher recruitment process on August 20, along with presenting its stand to the government.

He told that even before this, the government was asked to appear, but no one made his stand on behalf of the government. Due to this, if no one will show favour on behalf of the government on August 20, then the decision will be pronounced in favour of the candidates. He told that an RTI was sought on its behalf, but after two months no reply was given.

