Lemon Tree Hotels climbs on launching ‘Keys Prima’ third property in Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels is currently trading at Rs. 40.05, up by 0.55 points or 1.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 39.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 40.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 40.25 and Rs. 39.55 respectively. So far 167237 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 49.45 on 08-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.30 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 41.90 and Rs. 36.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3176.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 25.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 36.36% and 37.76% respectively.

Lemon Tree Hotels has launched ‘Keys Prima’ third property in Dehradun. The hotel features 40 well-appointed rooms with aesthetically designed interiors, and modern amenities and facilities for the utmost comfort of guests. Complementing the stay are a multi-cuisine coffee shop – Keys Cafe, a restobar – Unlock Bar, and a well-equipped fitness center.

The hotel also features expansive banquet spaces and conference facilities, including spacious conference rooms, a large pillar-less ballroom, and a sprawling garden. The event venues are designed to meet discerning guests’ business and social event requirements by seamlessly transforming into an impactful destination for residential conferences, weddings, office retreats and social events with customised menus, decor, flowers, music, and more.

Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Aketa, Dehradun caters to both business travellers and tourists, with its close proximity to not only key corporate offices, but also popular tourist spots like Sharstradhara, Robber’s Cave, Tapkeshwar Temple and the Buddha Temple.

Lemon Tree Hotels is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, and the third largest overall, on the basis of controlling interest in owned and leased rooms.

