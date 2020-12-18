Reliance Industries gains as its arm tops in 4G speed chart

Reliance Industries is currently trading at Rs. 1990.80, up by 14.75 points or 0.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 1976.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1980.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2005.00 and Rs. 1977.10 respectively. So far 183358 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2368.80 on 16-Sep-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 867.45 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2037.80 and Rs. 1961.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1348762.01 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.49%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.58% and 10.93% respectively.

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) telecom arm — Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has topped the 4G speed chart with data download rate of 20.8 megabit per second (Mbps), while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.5 Mbps in November. Jio recorded more than double the download speed of its closest competitor Vodafone.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private sector company. The company’s activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and 4G digital services.

