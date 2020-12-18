Jubilant FoodWorks jumps on launching Biryani brand ‘Ekdum!’

Jubilant FoodWorks is currently trading at Rs. 2783.95, up by 108.75 points or 4.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 2675.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2704.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2785.95 and Rs. 2700.00 respectively. So far 35594 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2,785.95 on 17-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1141.80 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2785.95 and Rs. 2574.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 35304.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 41.94%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 52.63% and 5.24% respectively.

Jubilant FoodWorks has entered into the most loved food space of Biryanis with its newest brand – Ekdum!. Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region.

The range of biryanis includes amongst others Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, LucknowiNawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani. In addition to biryanis, customers will also be able choose from an extensive range of Kebabs, Curries, Breads, Desserts and Beverages. There will also be a range of raitas and chutneys that will serve to complement the food.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India’s largest and fastest growing food service company. The company and its subsidiary operates Domino’s Pizza brand with exclusive rights for India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

