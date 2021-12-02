Redington India’s arm acquires entire stake in Brightstar

Redington India’s step-down subsidiary — Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Arena) has completed acquisition of 100% shares in Brightstar Telekomunikasyon Dagitim (Brightstar) on December 1, 2021. The cost of acquisition is $ 26.5 million. Brightstar Turkey’s operations primarily consist of value added distribution of leading brands of smartphones, devices, consumer electronics and accessories to telecom operators.

Redington is one amongst the top supply chain solution providers worldwide to over 100 leading manufacturers of Information Technology, Telecom, Lifestyle and Consumer Electronics Products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

