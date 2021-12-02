Capital Trust enhances branch network

Capital Trust has enhanced its branch network by opening 71 New branches. Out of these, 20 New branches were opened in Eastern UP; 21 in Bihar; 13 in Jharkhand; 11 in Madhya Pradesh and 6 in Punjab. With this the total branch network of the company reaches 315 branches spread across 94 districts in 10 states. All the branches are opened on Asset Light model with minimal capital expenditure (capex). The ticket size of these loans will range from Rs 30,000 to 1 lakh focussed towards MSME Sector.

The company also announced sanction of additional Rs 260 Millions term loan facility by HDFC Bank. HDFC has till date sanctioned Rs 970 Millions. The company enjoys comfortable liquidity position with debt equity ratio of 2.0x as on September 30, 2021 which gives enough headroom to further increase disbursements thereby expanding the assets under management without further leveraging the balance sheet. The strong capital base coupled with enhanced reach via expansion in branch network will help the company to expand its customer base and penetrate deeper in existing markets as well as expand its presence to new geographies.

The company is engaged in the business of micro finance, insurance

