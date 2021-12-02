RattanIndia Enterprises trades higher on the BSE

RattanIndia Enterprises is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 46.00, up by 2.15 points or 4.90% from its previous closing of Rs. 43.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 44.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 46.00 and Rs. 43.30 respectively. So far 1050847 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 70.65 on 28-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.48 on 06-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 48.45 and Rs. 42.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6358.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.80%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.92% and 16.28% respectively.

RattanIndia backed Revolt Motor has expanded its retail presence in the eastern India market. The company opens its first store in Kolkata, West Bengal region and it is the 16th dealership store across the country

With the rising petrol prices and an aim to fulfil the consumer demand, the company has plans to expand its sales network and strengthen retail presence further by entering 59 new cities in India including Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022. Last month, Revolt Motors opened its first retail store in the Andhra Pradesh region in Vizag. All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities.

RattanIndia Enterprises is engaged in the business of Power generation, transmission and distribution of power and power advisory.

