Railways completes RFQ evaluations for PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project.

Indian Railways has completed the RFQ evaluations for PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project.

Out of 120 applications, 102 applications have been found eligible to participate in the RFP stage.

Ministry of Railways (MOR) had invited Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for private participation in operation of passenger train services over 12 Clusters comprising for more than 150 Origin Destination pair of routes through introduction of 151 modern Trains.

This is the first major initiative of attracting private investment for running Passenger Trains over Indian Railway Network. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crores.

The private entities for undertaking the project would be selected through a transparent two-stage competitive bidding process comprising of Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

The RFQ for 12 clusters were published on 01 July 2020.

• The applications were opened on October 7, 2020, the application due date. MoR has received excellent response. In all 120 Applications have been received for the 12 Clusters, from 16 applicant firms. Cluster wise details of the Applications received are attached herewith.

MoR has completed the evaluation of Applications. Out of 120 applications, 102 applications are found eligible to participate in the RFP stage. The results of evaluation of Applications are attached herewith. The RFP documents will be made available to the qualified applicants very soon.

1. Cluster 1 (Mumbai 1)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster-1 (Mumbai-1) of PPP in Passenger Train OperationsProject:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited; and

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited; and

(b) M/sTechno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

2. Cluster 2 (Mumbai 2)

The following 11 (eleven) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster-2 (Mumbai-2) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) Consortium of

(a) M/s Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

(b) M/s CAF India Private Limited

(c) M/s CAF Investment Projects, S.A.

2) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

3) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

4) M/s GMR Highways Limited

5) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

6) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

7) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

8) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

9) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

10) Consortium of

(a) M/s R. K. Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd.

(b) M/s Omaxe Limited

11) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

3. Cluster 3 (Delhi 1)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 3 (Delhi 1) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

4. Cluster 4 (Delhi 2)

The following 10 (ten) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 4 (Delhi 2) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) Consortium of

(a) M/s R. K. Associates & Hoteliers Pvt. Ltd.

(b) M/s Omaxe Limited

10) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

5. Cluster 5 (Chandigarh)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 5 (Chandigarh)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd..

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

6. Cluster 6 ( Howrah)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 6 (Howrah)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd..

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited; and

(b) M/sTechno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

7. Cluster 7 ( Patna)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 7 (Patna)of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd..

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

8. Cluster 8 (Prayagraj)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 8 (Prayagraj) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/ GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

9. Cluster 9 (Secunderabad)

The following 09 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 9 (Secunderabad) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

7) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

8) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

10. Cluster 10 (Jaipur)

The following 9 (nine) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 10 (Jaipur) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) Consortium of

(a) M/s Gateway Rail Freight Limited

(b) M/s Gateway Distriparks Limited

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

5) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd (

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s PNC Infratech Ltd

9) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited

11. Cluster 11 (Chennai)

The following 05 (five) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 11 (Chennai) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

2) M/s GMR Highways Limited

3) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

4) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

5) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

12. Cluster 12 (Bengaluru)

The following 08 (eight) applicants are qualified for participation in RFP stage for Cluster 12 (Bengaluru) of PPP in Passenger Train Operations Project:

1) M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

2) M/s Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte. Ltd.

3) M/s GMR Highways Limited

4) M/s IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

5) M/s L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited

6) Consortium of

(a) M/s Malempati Power Private Limited

(b) M/s Techno Infra Developers Pvt Ltd

7) M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd.

8) M/s Welspun Enterprises Limited