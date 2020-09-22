Pre-Emptive Measures by ICG During Cyclone

Indian Coast Guard has initiated the following pre-emptive and proactive measures to prevent loss of fishermen lives and to reduce impact from Cyclone ‘Amphan’ and Nisarga. Details of which is as under:

ICG formation were put on high alert and high state of preparedness. Fisheries authorities and local administration were warned for precautionary measures.

Constant liaison had been made with the State administration, various departments and Indian Meteorological Department to ensure wide spread precautionary measures in the affected areas.

Indian Coast Guard Remote Operating Centres (ROC) and Remote Operating Stations (ROS) passed security/safety messages in local languages on VHF (very high frequency) to all fishing boats/merchant mariners at sea to return to harbour or take shelter in nearest port.

NAVTEX warning (Navigational Text Message) and ISN (International Safety Net) were activated one week in advance by Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centres (MRCCs) requesting transiting Merchant vessels to advise and warn fishermen to return to harbour/take shelter at nearest fishing harbour and render assistance, if required.

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft were pressed into action during cyclone. Post cyclones, ships and aircraft were again tasked for area scan to locate any stranded boats/vessels.

During cyclone Amphan, Indian Coast Guard shepherded around 174 fishing boats to safety and 67 merchant vessels were relocated to safer areas.

During cyclone Nisarga, Indian Coast Guard shepherded around 2354 fishing boats to safety and 03 merchant vessels were relocated to safer areas.

05 ICG ships and 04 Dornier aircrafts were pressed into action during pre and post Amphan cyclone.

06 ICG ships and 03 Dornier aircraft were pressed into action during pre and post Nisarga cyclone.

Due to prevailing COVID-19 lockdown and in accordance with Central/State Government directives, Community Interaction Programmes have been restricted. However, social media, television channels, newspaper, VHF (Very High Frequency) broadcast were used to warn and alert fishermen. Since 2009, Indian Coast Guard has conducted more than 8462 Community Interaction Programmes (CIPs) to bring awareness amongst fisher folk for varied aspects including safety and security.

Due to preventive and proactive efforts by multiple stakeholders during the ‘Amphan’ and Nisargacyclones, neither any incident/accident nor loss of any lives at sea has been reported.

The mechanism followed by the defence department in co-operation with the State Government to speed up the disaster management are as follows:

As per the Disaster Management Act, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) are mandated to deal with all types of disasters; natural or man-made.

Armed Forces are called upon to assist the civil administration when required. ICG form an important part of the Government’s response capacity and are immediate responders in all serious Coastal disaster situations.

ICG has prepared Standard Operating Procedures for Disaster Management and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been percolated to all formations and has initiated efforts for capacity building and training of ICG personnel.

ICG units maintain close liaison and coordination with all State and District Authorities.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply toDr. Subhash RamraoBhamre and others in Lok Sabha today.