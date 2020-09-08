Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package – Progress so Far

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. The swift implementation of the package is being continuously monitored by Central and State governments. Around 42 crore poor people received financial assistance of Rs 68,820 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

Rs 17,891 crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.94 crore beneficiaries.

crore front loaded towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to beneficiaries. Rs 10,325 crore credited to 20.65 crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. Rs. 10,315 crore credited to 20.63 crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. Rs. 10,312 crore credited to 20.62 crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment.

credited to (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment. women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. women Jan Dhan account holders with third installment. Total Rs 2,814.5 crore disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments. Benefits transferred to all 2.81 crore beneficiaries in two i n stallments.

disbursed to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two installments. 1.82 crore Building & construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,987.18 crore.

Ø Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana , 37.52 LMT of food grains has been distributed to 75.04 crore beneficiaries in April ’20, 37.46 LMT distributed to 74.92 crore beneficiaries in May ’20, and 36.62 LMT distributed to 73.24 crore beneficiaries in June ’20. Scheme was further extended for 5 months till November. Since then, 98.31 LMT foodgrains has been lifted by States /UTs so far. In July ’20 36.09 LMT food grains has been distributed to 72.18 crore beneficiaries, in August ’20 30.22 LMT distributed to 60.44 crore beneficiaries, and in September ’20 1.92 LMT distributed to 3.84 crore beneficiaries as on 7th September,2020.

Ø In addition under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana , total of 5.43 LMT pulses has also been distributed to 18.8 crore beneficiaries between April – June ’20. This Scheme was also extended for 5months till November,2020 for distribution of Chana. 4.6 LMT Chana has been dispatched so far. In July 1.03 LMT Chana has been distributed to 10.3 crore beneficiary households, in August 23,258 MT distributed to 2.3 crore beneficiary households. As on 7th September,2020 ,1475 MT of Chana distributed to 0.15 crore beneficiary households in September, 86 MT distributed to 0.008 crore beneficiary households for October, and 40 MT distributed so far to 0.004 crore beneficiary households for November.

Ø Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat , Government announced supply of free food grains & Chana to migrants for 2 months . The estimated number of migrants provided by the States was about 2.8 crore migrants. During the distribution period up to August, total 2.67 LMT of food grains was distributed to 5.32 crore migrants. This works out to an average of about 2.66 crore beneficiaries per month, which is nearly 95% of the estimated number of migrants. Similarly, Under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, total quantity of Chana distributed is 16,417 MT to 1.64 crore migrant households, which is 82 Lakh households on an average per month.

Total 8.52 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) cylinders have been booked and already delivered for April and May 2020 under this Scheme so far. 3.27 crore PMUY free cylinders delivered to beneficiaries for June 2020, 1.05 crore for July 2020, 0.89 crore for August 2020, and 0.15 crore for September 2020.

36.05 Lakh members of EPFO has taken benefit of online withdrawal of non-refundable advance from EPFO account amounting to Rs. 9,543 crore.

24% EPF contribution transferred to 0.43 crore employees amounting to Rs. 2476 crore. Benefits for March were given to 34.19 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 514.6 crore, for April given to 32.87 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 500.8 crore, for May given to 32.68 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 482.6 crore, for June given to 32.21 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 491.5 crore, for July given to 30.01 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 461.9 crore, and for August given to 1.77 lakh employees amounting to Rs. 24.74 crore.

MNERGA : Increased rate of has been notified w.e.f 01-04-2020. In the current financial year, 195.21 crore person’s man-days of work generated. Further, Rs 59,618 crore released to states to liquidate pending dues of both wage and material.

Under District Mineral Fund (DMF), States have been asked to spend 30% of the funds, which amounts to Rs. 3,787 crore and that Rs. 343.66 crore has been spent so far.