Police take 34 people into custody in case filed against SP leader for flouting COVID protocols

Etawah : Police on Sunday took 34 people and 24 cars into custody in a case filed against Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav and 200 others under the Disaster Management Act for taking out a procession in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Yadav, the party”s Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiyya, took out the procession involving a cavalcade of four-wheelers after he was released from the Etawah prison on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

This prompted the police to file the case against the SP leader and 200 other people at the Civil Lines police station here, he said.

“Police have formed eight teams, and on Sunday, 24 cars and 34 people were taken into custody,” Singh said.

The SSP said the in-charge of the jail police outpost, Sub-Inspector Bhanupratap, was suspended for laxity in discharge of duty.

He added that while Yadav was still at large, police have seized a car belonging to the SP leader.

“Efforts are on to nab the main accused and the rest,” the SSP said.

