Shiva Texyarn rises on securing order of Rs 27.28 crore from Ministry of Defence

Shiva Texyarn is currently trading at Rs. 164.90, up by 2.10 points or 1.29% from its previous closing of Rs. 162.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 174.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 174.50 and Rs. 154.00 respectively. So far 449 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 174.50 on 17-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 40.60 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 174.50 and Rs. 143.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 213.76 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.04%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.01% and 25.96% respectively.

Shiva Texyarn has received an order of Rs 27.28 crore from Government of India, Ministry of Defence for supply 80,250 nos. of NBC HAVERSACK MK II (Bags for Defence personnel).

Shiva Texyarn is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cotton yarn and other textile products.

Please share this news







