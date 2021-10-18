Tata Motors catches speed on launching ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs ‘Tata Punch’

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 514.55, up by 17.10 points or 3.44 % from its previous closing of Rs. 497.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 507.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 524.90 and Rs. 503.50 respectively. So far 2461672 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 532.40 on 14-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 126.00 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 532.40 and Rs. 387.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 173585.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.90% and 17.32% respectively.

Tata Motors has launched its latest offering in its ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, Tata Punch, India’s first sub-compact SUV and the recipient of the much-coveted Global NCAP 5-star rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and 4-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection. With several industry-first features up its sleeves, the

Tata PUNCH reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety. It will now be available for deliveries over 1000 Tata Motors showrooms nationwide, at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

