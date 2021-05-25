Panacea Biotec touches roof on launching production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Panacea Biotec is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 406.10, up by 19.30 points or 4.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 386.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 406.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 406.10 and Rs. 406.10 respectively. So far 57551 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 407.20 on 28-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 141.56 on 02-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 406.10 and Rs. 354.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2487.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.37% and 25.04% respectively.

Panacea Biotec and The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) have launched production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer, Company’s facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

Panacea Biotec is a leading research based Biotechnology Company with established research, manufacturing and marketing capabilities.

