Nestle India gains on planning to set up oxygen plants in five hospitals near factories

Nestle India is currently trading at Rs. 17740.00, up by 361.40 points or 2.08% from its previous closing of Rs. 17375.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 17510.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 17715.00 and Rs. 17487.10 respectively. So far 2125 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 18821.45 on 24-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 15104.25 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 17736.50 and Rs. 17200.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 170028.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.24% and 16.99% respectively.

Nestle India is planning to set up oxygen plants in five hospitals near its factories across the country, as part of its support to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company is in the process of setting up the oxygen plants in hospitals near its factories in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa. The company’s team is continuing to help those communities in need during the pandemic, with initiatives that focus on safeguarding the wellbeing of people at large.

Nestle India is a subsidiary of Nestle S.A. of Switzerland, a vibrant company that provides consumers in India with products of global standards.

