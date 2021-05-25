TVS Motor Company catches speed as its arm acquires company in Singapore

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 632.35, up by 11.65 points or 1.88% from its previous closing of Rs. 620.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 635.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 641.50 and Rs. 623.45 respectively. So far 151121 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 661.10 on 28-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 308.60 on 27-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 650.00 and Rs. 618.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 30084.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.18% and 9.42% respectively.

TVS Motor Company’s overseas subsidiary — TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte (TVSM Singapore) has acquired a company in Singapore for Sg $1, and thereby it has become a subsidiary of TVSM Singapore as well as to the company. The newly acquired company has been renamed as TVS Digital Pte. The acquisition does not fall under a related party transaction.

