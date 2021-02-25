Sun Pharma jumps after launching website for long-term care division in US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is currently trading at Rs. 615.35, up by 12.80 points or 2.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 602.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 603.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 617.90 and Rs. 602.65 respectively. So far 549698 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 653.70 on 12-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 315.20 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 622.20 and Rs. 561.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 147990.98 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.03% and 12.49% respectively.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched the website for its long-term care (LTC) division, www.sunltc.com, in the US market. The new website presents the company’s LTC portfolio of alternative formulation products and underscores Sun Pharma’s commitment to meeting the needs of the up to 40% of American adults who cannot or will not swallow solid medication forms.

The company’s LTC portfolio includes the first and only US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)- approved extended-release sprinkle formulation of metoprolol succinate; the first and only FDA approved sprinkle formulation of delayed-release duloxetine; and the first and only approved sprinkle formulation of rosuvastatin, Ezallor Sprinkle (rosuvastatin) immediate-release capsules. The Ezallor Sprinkle label was recently updated to allow for sprinkling the capsule contents over pudding (in addition to applesauce) as a soft-food alternative mode of administration.

Sun Pharma is the world’s fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India’s top pharmaceutical company.

Please share this news







