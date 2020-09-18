NYKS is one of the largest youth organizations in the world: Shri Kiren Rijiju

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports implements different youth centric activities for youth development through its three major schemes, namely (i) RashtriyaYuvaSashktikaranaKaryakram (ii) National Service Scheme (NSS) (iii) Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD).

Please click here for details of the Schemes of the Department of Youth Affairs.

There are three organisations working for the development of Youth under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are (i) Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS); (ii) National Service Scheme (NSS) and (iii) RG National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD). These organizations are as follows:

RG National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD):RGNIYD, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is an ‘Institute of National Importance’ under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. RGNIYD functions as a vital resource centre with its multi-faceted functions of offering academic programmes at Post Graduate level encompassing various dimensions of youth development, engaging in seminal research in the vital areas of youth development and conducting Training/ Capacity Building Programmes in the area of youth development, besides the extension and outreach initiatives across the country.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS):NYKS is one of the largest youth organisations in the world. NYKS has presence in 623 Districts through Nehru YuvaKendras. The Objective is to develop the personality of the youth and to engage them in nation-building activities. The areas of focus of the NYKS activities include education, health and sanitation, environment, awareness on social issues, women empowerment, civic education, disaster relief and rehabilitation, etc. National Service Scheme (NSS):National Service Scheme (NSS) was introduced in 1969 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service. ‘Education through Service’ is the purpose of the NSS. The ideological orientation of the NSS is inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The motto of NSS is “NOT ME, BUT YOU” ‘(स्वयं से पहले आप’).

At present there are 1.87 Lakh Youth Clubs affiliated with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan with membership of 36 Lakh youth volunteers across the country and NSS has about 40 lakh volunteers enrolled in 479 Universities, 17676 Colleges/ Technical Institutions and 12087 Senior Secondary Schools.

This information was given by Union Minister of State (IC) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri KirenRijiju in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.