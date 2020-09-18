2932 athletes under Khelo India scheme and 10248 athletes under SAI schemes have been selected for further training: Sports Minister

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility of promotion of sports, including identification of young talent and its nurturing, rests with State Governments. Government of India supplements the efforts of State Governments and National Sports Federations (NSFs) under its various schemes such as Khelo India, Assistance to National Sports Federations and by providing training facilities in Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres.

In order to tap the sporting talent, under the component ‘Talent Search and Development’ of Khelo India Scheme of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), selection of talented sports persons is carried out as per competitive performance and assessments made through scientifically designed battery of tests. The selection is not done State wise.

A total of 2932 athletes under Khelo India scheme and 10248 athletes under various SAI sports promotional schemes have been selected for further training to excel in various National/ International competitions.

Also, under the schemes of the Department of Sports, the identified promising sportspersons and teams are provided support of modern sports science, exposure abroad under experts of respective sports discipline, participation in International events/ competitions.

Budgetary provisions for training in sports under the schemes of Department of Sports: (Rs. in crore)

S.No. Scheme Allocation (BE 2020-21) Sports Authority of India 500.00 Special (Cash) Awards 38.00 National Sports Awards 2.00 Pension to Meritorious Sports persons 30.00 Assistance to National Sports Federation 245.00 National Sports Development Fund 50.00 PanditDeendayalUpadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons 2.00 Khelo India 890.42 Total 1757.42

