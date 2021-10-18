Dixon Technologies starts manufacturing of 5G millimetre waves smartphones

Dixon Technologies (India) has started manufacturing of 5G millimetre waves smartphones which will be the first set of devices in the segment to be exported from India.

In this regard, the company has set up a manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 7 million 5G millimetre (mm) phones and is setting up another factory with annual capacity of 30 million smartphones in Noida.

The company has bagged a contract from US-based Orbic which sells smart devices for US-based telecom operators.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

