No heat wave conditions expected during the next 5 days over the country

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

(Dated: 07th June, 2021 Time of Issue: 1600 Hours IST)

Current Temperature Status and Warning for next five days

Heat Wave: – NIL.

Maximum Temperature: – Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over West Rajasthan; at a few places over Vidarbha and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra & Kutch.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 42.4°C was reported at Titlagarh (Odisha) over the country.

Warm Night: – Nil.

Minimum Temperature:- Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala and West Rajasthan.

(Please CLICK HERE for more details & graphics)

Kindly download MAUSAM APP for location specific forecast & warning, MEGHDOOT APP for Agromet advisory and DAMINI APP for Lightning Warning & visit state MC/RMC websites for district wise warning.

Please share this news







