Nepal’s President congratulates Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said on assumption of Office as Sultan of Oman

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, in her message, President Bhandari underlined excellent state of bilateral relations between Nepal and Sultanate of Oman ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977.

Mrs. Bhandari expressed confidence that existing bilateral relations will continue to grow and expand in the days ahead. President also extended best wishes for continued progress and prosperity of friendly people of the Sultanate of Oman.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has also congratulated Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said. In a separate message, Prime Minister Oli stressed on the potentials for expanding and deepening of cooperation between Nepal and Oman in the areas of trade, investment, energy, employment, tourism and people to people contacts.

Mr. Oli extended best wishes for progress and prosperity of the Omani people.