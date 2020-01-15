Sri Lankan govt appoves to bring a new Intelligence act to empower intelligence forces

The decision taken at a cabinet meeting today observed that some intelligence activities have been limited due to lack of sufficient legal provisions required for assisting their operations. It decided for formulation of draft bill to regulate and empower all the intelligence sectors by providing priority to the national defence.

The meeting took note that the national intelligence institutions in Sri Lanka render a tremendous contribution for prevention of activities that threaten the national security.

Security is a key priority of new government under President Gotabaya Rajapksa who came to power in wake of Easter Sunday attacks which created a public outcry against the previous government.

Mr. Rajapaksa has been maintaining that security and intelligence sectors were neglected and some of key officials’ victimised by the previous government.