War Widows And Ex-Servicemen Felicitated During Ex-Servicemen Rally At Ekling Garh Military Station

Jaipur : The Battle Axe Division organized an Ex-servicemen Rally at Ekling Garh Military Station on 14 Jan 2020. Lt Gen NK Singh (Retd) was the senior most veteran present and he honoured the Veterans and Veer Naris in a simple yet touching ceremony. The event comprised of a Wreath Laying ceremony, a Rally and a medical camp. The mega event was attended by a huge gathering of Ex-servicemen who converged from different parts of Rajasthan.

During his address to all attendees, Lt Gen NK Singh (Retd) highlighted the role of veterans in Nation Building. He reiterated that the Army will continue its efforts in assuaging and mitigating the genuine issues faced by our veterans and Veer Naris. He appreciated the well laid out Rally wherein stalls from various functionaries and organizations of Army and civil administration, had been established. An elaborate lunch was organized as part of the Ex-servicemen Rally. All in all the event was a major success and well received by all in attendance.