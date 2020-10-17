NCRTC permitted to use drone | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the deployment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) for Data Acquisition for mapping and implementation of Web based Geographical Information System (GIS) platform for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Commenting on the development, Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “Congratulations to NCRTC for receiving the drone surveillance approvals. This will help them in effective aerial surveillance and project planning. The granting of these approvals is in line with the MoCA’s objective of promoting use of drones for mass benefit.”

The conditional exemption is until 31st December 2020 or until the full operationalization of Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier.

Conditions and limitations to NCRTC for mapping and implementation of Web based GIS platform for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems

This exemption to M/s NCRTC, New Delhi from the relevant provisions of CAR Section 3, Series X , Part I, is subject to exemption from Rule 15A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall obtain necessary clearances from (a) Local Administration (b) Ministry of Defence (c) Ministry of Home Affairs (d) Air Defence clearance from Indian Air Force and (e) Airport Authority of India (AAl) prior to operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall only operate the RPAS which has been voluntarily disclosed to Government of India and issued with a valid Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) (i.e. D1DAOOU2U for SPIDEX-600).

M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall submit a comprehensive brief on the scope of operations and the copy of SOP to Flight Standards Directorate (FSD), DGCA. Operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) shall be carried out only after the vetting/ approval of SOP.

M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall take necessary permission regarding Aerial Photography, if applicable, from Directorate of Regulations & Information, DGCA. The photographs/video graphs, if taken through RPAS shall be used by M/s NCRTC, New Delhi only. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall be responsible for security of RPAS and data collected through RPAS. The operation of RPAS shall be restricted to day operations (from sunrise to Sunset), within Visual Line Of Sight (VLOS). M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall indemnify DGCA from any legal cases or any other issues arising due to these operations. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall ensure that the RPAS is in working condition and shall be responsible for any eventualities due to malfunction I disorientation of equipment. In case of any injury to any person due to physical contact with the equipment, M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall be responsible for medico-legal issues. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall have adequate level of insurance to cover any damage to third party resulting from accident I incident occurred during the operation of RPAS. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall ensure that hazardous material or variable payload are not carried in I using the RPA under any circumstances. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall ensure safety, security and privacy of public, property, operator etc. Further, in case of any eventuality, DGCA shall not be held responsible. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall not operate the RPAS in no-fly zones specified in Para 13.1 of the CAR Section 3, Series X, Part I without the approval of concerned Ministries/ authorities. RPAS shall not be operated in the vicinity of airport as per the provisions of the CAR. If operated near the airport, approval from Airports Authority of India (AAI) shall be taken in advance regarding time and area of operations of RPAS. M/s NCRTC, New Delhi shall ensure that only trained I experienced bona fide personnel operates the RPAS. This letter shall not override other restrictions I SOP on Remotely Piloted Aircraft System framed by other Government Agencies.

In case of incident/accident during at any phase of the operations, reports to be submitted to Air Safety Directorate of DGCA.

