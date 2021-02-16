Navi General Insurance launches ‘2-Minutes Online Health Insurance’ via Navi Health App

Udaipur : Navi General Insurancehas launcheda ‘2-Minutes’onlineretail health insurance product. Customers can buy health insurance via the Navi Health Insurance App through a quick and completely paperless process that takes just 2 minutes, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. The productoffers customizable health insurance cover ranging from INR 2 Lakh to INR 1 Crore for individuals and families.

Claims can be initiated by calling the helpline, with most Cashless Claims being approved within 20 minutes. Navi Health Insurance has an industry-leading Claim Settlement Ratio of 98% for Health claims and a network of 10,000+ cashless hospitals across 400+ locations in India. Customers can download the Navi Health Insurance app from Google Play Store.

Navi Health offers comprehensive health insurance that covers more than 20 health benefits including in-patient hospitalization, pre andpost hospitalization expenses, COVID 19hospitalization, domiciliary hospitalization, 393 day-care procedures, road ambulance cover, vector-borne disease cover andoptional critical illness, maternity and newborn baby cover.

Customers can make any number of claims in a year subject to the upper limit of the Sum Insured opted for. Customers can also get reimbursed for treatment availed in any non-network hospital in India with claims settlement in 4 hours subject to complete documentation. The plan offers lifetime renewal without having to undergo medical check-up on each renewal, unless the customer wishes to enhance the Sum Insured on renewal. 100% of the base Sum Insured is automatically reinstated upon exhaustion once during each policy year. All processes are completely online with no agents involved.

The product also offers an ‘Extra Care’ Cover, an in-built additional Sum Insured of INR 20,000 for hospitalization due to dengue, malaria, swine flu and other listed vector borne diseases, without impacting the Base Sum Insured.

According to Ramchandra Pandit, MD & CEO,Navi General Insurance“With our health insurance offering, our objective is to radically simplify health insurance for individuals and families. From purchasing a paperless policy within minutes via the app, to easily understandable but comprehensive policies, to hassle-free claims settlement, Navi Healthaims to completely change customers’ perception that buying and availing health insurance is complex and cumbersome. With more and more people preferringdigital channels for all their needs, we believe our online health insurance product offering transparent benefits, speed, simplicity and convenience will be well received by customers.”

