Udaipur : HDFC Bank today released #Parivartan Impact Report for the state of Rajasthan. The #Parivartan Report showcases the initiatives undertaken by the bank as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility in the state.

HDFC Bank #Parivartan, the umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the bank, has transformed the lives of more than 3.3 million individuals in 13 districts; 117 villages of Rajasthan.

At a function organised in the city, the #Parivartan Impact Report for Rajasthan was released by Mr Prateek Sharma, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank and CSR State Head Ms Arpana Kumari, HDFC Bank in the presence of other senior bank officials.

“We are delighted to release the #Parivartan state report for Rajasthan,” said Ms. Nusrat Pathan, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, HDFC Bank. “Sustainable Development happens when there is a commitment to creating change over a long time frame. We firmly believe that the Bank has to stand shoulder to shoulder with all stakeholders in the society to make a difference. We cannot make a difference alone, but together we can definitely bring #Parivartan.”

“In Rajasthan, we are committed to not only providing the full suite of products and services for our customers, but also work towards making meaningful change in the lives of individuals and households in the state,” said Mr Prateek Sharma, Branch Banking Head, HDFC Bank. “The report showcases the work done by the Bank in the state across the various pillars under #Parivartan.”

As part of HDFC Bank #Parivartan, a thorough assessment of the village is carried out to understand its developmental needs. To address these needs in a sustainable and effective manner, the Bank creates long-term solutions in partnership with an NGO and the local community including small farmers, youth, landless labourers, children, and women.

Nationally, in FY 2019-20, the bank spent Rs 535 crore towards HDFC Bank #Parivartan. As of Dec 31, 2020, the bank has so far covered more than 81 million individuals across the country.

Please share this news







