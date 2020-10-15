Naval Investiture Ceremony at New Delhi – 2020

Naval Investiture Ceremony to felicitate naval personnel who have demonstrated leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of high order was conducted at INS India, New Delhi on 14 October 2020. Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, conferred the Distinguished Service Awards announced on the Republic Day this year to the recipients. Eight medals which included one YudhSeva Medal, one Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and six VishishtSeva Medal (long meritorious service) were awarded.

The event is traditionally conducted as a ceremonial parade centrally for all awardees of the Indian Navy. However, in view of the prevailing pandemic, the Naval Investiture Ceremony is being conducted locally by each Command of the Navy. The award ceremony was witnessed by a limited number of senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy and the spouses of the awardees. All social distancing norms and COVID 19 protocol were adhered to during the ceremony. Though simple, the event was conducted in a manner to make it memorable to the awardees.