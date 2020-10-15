Depression over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Depression over Telangana moved westwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 14th October, 2020, over north Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas of Maharashtra near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 77.0°E, about 40 km north of Gulbarga (North Interior Karnataka) and about 110 km east of Sholapur (Madhya Maharashtra).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a Well marked low Pressure area during next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and emerge into eastcentral Arabian Sea off Maharashtra coast around 16th October morning. There is also possibility of its further intensification into a Depression over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea off Maharashtra – south Gujarat coasts and gradual west-northwestward movement.

Realised rainfall during past 24 hours from 0830 hours of 13th October to 0830 hours of 14th October is given in Annexure 1.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 14.10.20/1130 17.7/77.0 30-40 gusting to 50 Depression 14.10.20/1730 17.8/76.3 20-30 gusting to 40 Well marked low

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning

14 th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) at isolated places would occur over Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan & Goa, coastal Karnataka, Ghat section of south interior Karnataka and adjoining Districts of north interior Karnataka and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over north Konkan and remaining districts of north interior Karnataka. Also Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely over Marathawada during next 12 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with at a few places and at isolated places would occur over Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan & Goa, coastal Karnataka, Ghat section of south interior Karnataka and adjoining Districts of north interior Karnataka and at isolated places over north Konkan and remaining districts of north interior Karnataka. Also at isolated places likely over Marathawada during next 12 hours. 15th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and Extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm per day) at isolated places would occur over Konkan & Goa, heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra south Gujarat region.

(ii) Wind warning

Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to prevail around the system centre and over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and adjoining North Interior Karnataka during next 12 hours and gradually decrease thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to commence along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts from 15th October morning. It would gradually increase becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 16th October evening.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra & Gujarat coasts from 16th October.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Sea along & off Maharashtra & south Gujarat coasts and over eastcentral & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea from 16 th October onwards for the subsequent 3 days.

Fishermen out at Sea are advised to return to coast by 15th October 2020.

(v) Damage expected over Karnataka and Maharashtra

Damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards & drumstick trees and Horticultural crops. Minor damage to Kutcha embankments due to heavy rain.

Flooding / water logging in low lying areas, disruption of surface transport, landslides, water pooling etc. Also Roads could be wet & slippery.

Clogging of Drainage system and flash floods due to heavy rains.

Annexure-1 Representative amounts of Realised rainfall (cm) during past 24 hours from 0830 hours of 13th October to 0830 hours of 14th October is presented below: Telangana: Singapur Township-32; Hayathnagar-29; Verkatpalle-26, Mangalpalle, Rajeevnagar, Osmania University-25;Ghanpur (NTPC), Sardarmahal-22, Begumpet, Arutla, Yellanki, Mulugu-21; Laithbagh Tanaji Nagar, Asifnagar-20; Nalgonda-16 North Interior Karnataka: Humnabad, Gulbarga, Kalburgi, Bidar-13, Chincholi-11 South Interior Karnataka: Agumbe-14. Coastal Karnataka: Kollur-24, Mangaluru, Kota-17, Karkala, Udupi,Mudubidre-13.

OBSERVED AND FORECAST TRACK ALONGWITH CONE OF UNCERTAINITY OF DEPRESSION OVER NORTH INTERIOR KARNATAKA AND ADJOINING AREAS OF MAHARASHTRA BASED ON 0600 UTC OF 14TH OCT, 2020

