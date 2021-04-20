Heranba Industries trades higher on getting consent to establish for manufacturing of Products at Saykha

Heranba Industries is currently trading at Rs. 634.15, up by 8.50 points or 1.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 625.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 640.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 645.00 and Rs. 633.70 respectively. So far 9301 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 944.95 on 05-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 602.85 on 06-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 656.75 and Rs. 613.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2503.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 100.00%.

Heranba Industries has received consent to establish (CTE) from Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for manufacturing of pesticides, intermediates, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides (Products) at its Plot situated at Plot No. C-195 and C-196 in the Saykha Industrial Estate, within the village limits of Saykha, Taluka- Vagra, Dist. Bharuch (Saykha Plot).

Heranba has a parcel of land measuring around 34,600 square metres at Saykha, for further expansion. It had already received the Environmental Clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India to setting up manufacturing unit of capacity 10680 TPA at Saykha Plot for its ‘Products’.

Heranba Industries is a crop protection chemical manufacturer, exporter and marketing company based out of Vapi, Gujarat.

