More than 3 crore unorganized workers registered on E-shram portal.

In a tweet message, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav today informed that across the country more than 3 crore have registered themselves on the E-shram portal,the first ever National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in the country.

Earlier today, the 177th Governing Body Meeting and 78th Annual General Body meeting of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development, an autonomous body under the ministry, was held at Hyderabad. The meeting was chaired by Vrijesh Updadhyay, Chairman of the Board along with Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Govt. of India, D.P.S. Negi and several important decisions were taken.

Informing about the e-shram portal which has given unorganized workers a distinct identity and recognition, Negi said, “Earlier, we did not have any means to provide benefits to unorganized workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, since we did not have data on them. But now, the e-Shram Card will serve as a single card to avail government benefits across the country, it will be One Nation One Card”, and asked the Board to include the details about registering on the e-Shram portal and disseminate the benefits of registering at the portal to the unorganized workers in the country.

In another important development, benefitting 1019 contract workers a Memorandum of settlement was signed between the management of Celebi, (DIAL), and their contract workers represented by Airport Employees Union today in New Delhi. Each worker shall receive an amount Rs. 58,400/- and total amount disbursed among the workers this year will be Rs. 6,08,41,600/- (Rupees Six Crores Eight Lacs Forty One Thousand Six Hundred Only).

