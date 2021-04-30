Inox Leisure’s consolidated net loss widens to Rs 93.69 crore in Q4

Inox Leisure has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported net loss at Rs 93.68 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 82.17 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 68.37% at Rs 119.05 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 376.36 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributed to the owners at Rs 93.69 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 82.15 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 68.37% at Rs 119.05 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 376.37 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported net loss at Rs 337.66 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 14.94 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 92.26% at Rs 148.17 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1914.57 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported net loss attributed to the owners at Rs 337.66 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 15.01crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 92.26% at Rs 148.19 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 1914.61 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







