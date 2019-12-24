Mankind Pharma signs up with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etabonate in India

Udaipur : Mankind Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. today inked a sub-licensing agreement to co-market sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, Remogliflozin Etabonate (Remogliflozin) in India. Under the agreement, Mankind will market the drug under its own trademark while Glenmark will manufacture and supply Remogliflozin to Mankind.

In April 2019, Glenmark received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Remogliflozin Etabonate after successfully completing Phase-3 clinical trials. During the trials Remogliflozin demonstrated good efficacy and safety profile in a head-to-head comparison against Dapagliflozin. Subsequently, Glenmark launched Remogliflozin indicated in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults under the brand names ‘Remo’ and ‘Remozen’.

Remogliflozin has been launched at a breakthrough price that is significantly lower and cost-effective over other SGLT2 inhibitors available in the country. In fact, Remogliflozin is the only SGLT-2 inhibitor to be manufactured in India from an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to the formulation.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Glenmark for the new anti-diabetic Remogliflozin because it provides a much-needed option to help adults with Type 2 diabetes to manage this disease. Mankind Pharma is committed to addressing some of the most pressing health problems faced by patients with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, by identifying and mitigating specific risks. This is particularly important in reducing overall disease burden. Moreover, this strategic decision will not only strengthen our diabetes portfolio but also help consolidate our position as the fastest-growing player in the anti-diabetes segment. Remogliflozin is 50% economical than rest of the other similar agents currently available in SGLT-2 inhibitors class, which shall help for its better access among middle & low socio-economic strata of the society,” said Dr Sanjay Koul , Director of Marketing, Mankind Pharma Ltd.

“Our collaboration with Mankind demonstrates our commitment towards providing novel, innovative treatment options for efficient diabetes management. Our partnership with Mankind is an important milestone in our strategy to widen patients’ access to the latest, novel and globally-researched SGLT2 inhibitor, Remogliflozin in India and will provide a strong foundation for a long-term collaboration with Mankind for Remogliflozin,” said Sujesh Vasudevan, President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.