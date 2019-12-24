Police crack down on sand mafia in Udaipur, 14 booked

Udaipur : Police have booked around 14 people and seized 37 vehicles including dumper, trucks and tractors for illegal extraction and transportation of sand in Udaipur and surrounding areas. The action followed a crackdown on members of the sand mafia operating in the district by the police on Monday, SP KailashChandra Bishnoi told Udaipur Kiran.

Raids were carried out by several teams led by ASPs GopalSwaroop Mewara and Anant Kumar, Deputy SP Rajiv Joshi and Prem Dhande wherein cops from Pratapnagar, HiranMagri and Kurabad police stations intercepted trucks and other vehicles carrying sand loads from river beds.

“Fourteen dumpers, 3 trucks and 15 tractors carrying sand and a jeep, 3 cars and a motorcycle which were escorting these illegal sand loads were seized during the crackdown” Bishnoi informed. The fourteen persons including truck owners and drivers have been arrested under rule 54 and 60, sections 4 and 21 of the MMDR Act 1957 and section 379 of the IPC, he said.