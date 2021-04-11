Man kills wife, commits suicide in Udaipur

Udaipur : A man killed his wife and ended his own life after hanging by a tree in Manwa Kheda area under Hiran Magri police station limits of Udaipur city on Saturday. After a heated argument, Ramesh Nath (40) killed his wife Geeta (38) by hitting her head with a stick on Saturday evening and fled away from home on his bike.

While the police shifted the body to the mortuary and were searching for Ramesh, they were informed of a body hanging by a tree on Sunday morning in Goverdhan Vilas area which was identified to be Ramesh Nath.

The landlord of the house where the couple lived told the police that Ramesh worked as a driver in a private college while his wife was a domestic help and cooked meals at many homes.

They hailed from Jhadol block and had been married for 10 years and they had been living on the present address for 1.5years. The landlord Vishnukant Meghwal said that the couple did not have any children and this could have been one of the reasons for discord between them, however, no one in the neighborhood had seen or heard them fight before.

Police were told that Ramesh received a call from his home and after that the couple had such a bad argument that they were heard shouting. Thereafter the landlord went to inquire, he found Geeta lying on the floor in a pool of blood while Ramesh was not there. The Hiran Magri police has began an investigation on the murder-suicide mystery and their relatives are being interrogated to know the truth.

